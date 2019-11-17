(FOX 17) - - 8th year Muskegon boys basketball coach Keith Guy joins us to preview his team on the eve of the start of high school basketball practice in the state of Michigan.
Sports Sizzle: Keith Guy, Muskegon Basketball
