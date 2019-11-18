× 2 suspicious fires in Holland under investigation

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating two suspicious fires.

The first happened around 3:27 a.m. Saturday at 17 W 16th St., which was quickly put out without significant damage to the building.

About four hours later, crews were called to 87 E 18th Street to a fire that did significant damage to a building and caused a firefighter to suffer a minor injury.

Investigators think the fires are suspicious and connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to send an email to policetips@cityofholland.com, call detectives at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.