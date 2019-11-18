2 suspicious fires in Holland under investigation

Posted 4:12 PM, November 18, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating two suspicious fires.

The first happened around 3:27 a.m. Saturday at 17 W 16th St., which was quickly put out without significant damage to the building.

About four hours later, crews were called to 87 E 18th Street to a fire that did significant damage to a building and caused a firefighter to suffer a minor injury.

Investigators think the fires are suspicious and connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to send an email to policetips@cityofholland.com, call detectives at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.