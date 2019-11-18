3 dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Posted 12:23 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, November 18, 2019

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in southwestern Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

No staff members were involved in the shooting and the store was not evacuated, Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said in an email.

“This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation,” Jenkins said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

