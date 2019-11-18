Here’s a sneak peek of “Bodies Revealed” at GRPM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has brought back the massive popular Bodies Revealed exhibit featuring actual human bodies preserved and displayed in unique ways to portray how these miraculous machines function.

The exhibition features real, whole and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process, giving visitors the opportunity to view the complexity of their own organs and systems like never before.

Todd went over to the museum to get a sneak peek at the unique exhibit, and got a tour from the curator himself.

Tickets for Bodies Revealed are now on sale. The exhibit is open through Spring 2020.

To purchase tickets, visit grpm.org/bodies.