Hudsonville Christian superintendent dies at 61

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Christian Schools is mourning the unexpected loss of its superintendent.

Dan Pott died Friday at 61 years old after a two-year battle with cancer. The district says his death of sudden and unexpected because he had been doing well recently.

Pott started with Hudsonville Christian as the middle school’s principal in 1997 and became superintendent in 2010.

Middle School Principal Mary Bruene said he was a real people person who will leave behind a legacy of making a difference in lives and will be greatly missed.

Visitation for members of the community will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and for relatives and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. at Zaagman Memorial Chapel at 2800 Burton St.

A memorial service will be held for Pott at 11 a.m. Friday at Fair Haven Church, located at 2900 Baldwin St. in Hudsonville.