The Kalamazoo Wings are showing their support for those fighitng cancer with a colorful twist at their mext home game on Wednesday.

For the first time in team history, the K-Wings will play a game on Lavender Ice in partnership with the NHL's “Hockey Fights Cancer” campaign.

Kalamazoo will host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7 p.m. and all fans are encouraged to wear lavender.

Don't forget to check out their Lavender Ice Ticket Package.

For more information, visit kwings.com.