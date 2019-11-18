Man accused of hitting choking, hitting teen with vehicle after fight

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Custer man was arrested Sunday for allegedly choking someone and hitting them with a vehicle after an argument.

Deputies were called at 12:43 a.m. Sunday to a home on E Fisher Road in Sherman Township, northeast on Ludington.

The 17-year-old victim told authorities that they got into an argument with the suspect, leading to them getting choked until they were almost unconscious and being hit by a vehicle.

A Michigan State Police trooper eventually found the suspect vehicle and took the man into custody on felony assault charges.

