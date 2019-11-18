Man shot in hunting accident expected to make full recovery, charges possible

Posted 11:50 AM, November 18, 2019

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a man who accidentally shot his brother while hunting could face criminal charges.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a cornfield near Grand River Avenue and Bell Road in Boston Township. Authorities said the men became separated while searching for a deer they shot and a 29-year-old Saranac man shot at what he thought was a deer, but instead hit his 28-year-old brother.

The Saranac man called 911 and helped his brother out of the field. Aero Med was eventually called and flew the men to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Authorities say the victim is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the shooter because he may be charged with a crime. Authorities are waiting for blood toxicology tests to come back.

