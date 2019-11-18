Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. At the age of 92, Stella Royce, a longtime community member and supporter of St. Cecilia Music Center has passed away.

Stella Royce died Saturday and is preceded in death by her husband Chuck. They served St. Cecilia for more than 60 years as board members, committee members, campaign chairs and dedicated donors. The couple also helped build the Royce Rolls Ringer company.

Stella will be the second recipient of the Helen DeVos Legacy Award in March. This award is given to a woman in West Michigan who models service to the arts.

A celebration of Stella's life will be held on Saturday at St. Cecilia Music Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

2. The cold weather and snow have ski slopes in Michigan jumping for joy. Caberfae Peaks was open over the weekend, and many people came out ready to go.

They'll continue to make snow this week and will again be open November 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cannonsburg made a bunch of snow last week and says they'll continue to do so whenever temperatures allow.

Keep checking their Facebook pages for an opening date.

3. We'll learn who will tickle our funny bone at LaughFest 2020 during a special announcement on Tuesday.

The artist lineup for the 10th annual Gilda's Laughfest will be announced from Gilda's Laughfest will be announced from Gilda's Club at 8 a.m.

Artists already known to be performing at next year's event are LAughfest alums Cristela Alonzo and Jim Gaffigan.

Ticket packages go on sale tomorrow morning at 9. Start buying single tickets on LAughfest's website starting in January.

LaughFest runs March 5-15.

4. Ford's latest addition to the Mustang family may surprise you, the motor company debuted the 2021 Mach-E on Sunday.

This all-electric SUV has the comfort and space of other SUVs, but with that quintessential Mustang power.

It can go more than 300 miles on a single charge and zero to 60 in about 3.5 seconds.

Ford's already accepting $500 deposits to reserve a spot when orders officially open.

The price tag is about $60,000.

5. Looking for a way to spice up Thanksgiving dinner? Taco Bell has just the thing!

The company suggests taking its tacos, sticking them in a blender, and serving them as bisque this Thanksgiving. The food chain recently released a recipe for this concoction on its blog.

Start out by buying Taco Bell's rolled Chicken Taco Party Pack, which is six rolled tacos and six crunchy tacos.

Then, throw those tacos in the blender along with garlic, onion, heavy whipping cream, cilantro, and some broth.

Finally, heat it all up in a cast-iron stockpot.