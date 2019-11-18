New ways to donate to Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Salvation Army is excited to introduce ‘Kettle Pay’ and ‘Register to Ring.com’ - two new technology-based enhancements to support this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

In a direct response to an increasingly cashless society, The Salvation Army will begin accepting electronic donations at kettle sites using Google and Apple Pay, making it easier to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign this Holiday Season.

When a donor “bumps” their phone to the NFC tag, they will automatically be taken to a custom donation page where they will be able to donate to The Salvation Army via Google Pay or Apple Pay, depending on their device-type.

The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army locations based on the billing ZIP code of the donor’s phone. Phones without bump capability will be able to scan a special QR code that will take them to the donations site.

“The iconic bells and red kettles aren’t going to disappear any time soon - we’re just making it easier and more convenient for the community to donate,” said Major Glen Caddy, Divisional Commander. “Hopefully, it’s a win-win for both donors and The Salvation Army as together we continue to fight for good right here in Kent County.”

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering to be bell ringers are invited to visit ‘Register to Ring.com’ where they can locate available locations, dates and times for volunteer bell ringing options. After locations, dates and times have been selected, volunteers will be given the option to receive an e-mail or text message reminding them of their scheduled times. This feature is accessible from any device that has access to the internet.

“The Salvation Army relies heavily on volunteers for the Red Kettle season. Making it easier and more convenient for them to register is our way of showing our volunteers they are valuable to us,” explains Major Glen Caddy.