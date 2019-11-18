Post a picture of your food to help Meijer’s Simply Give

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Thanksgiving meal isn’t complete without pie. If you’re busy cooking a huge feast for your family or just really don’t want to spend time in your kitchen, Meijer has you covered.

Meijer sells their famous pumpkin pie, caramel apple pie, and other fruit pies which are baked in-store fresh daily. Just for the holidays, Meijer is offering 11-inch pumpkin or apple pies so beautiful you'll want to post pictures of them on social media.

Meijer always works diligently to be a good steward in the communities they serve, especially as it relates to hunger relief efforts. To make an even bigger impact, Meijer is capitalizing on posting food photos – like pie – to social media through a hashtag campaign called Don’t Just Share the Photo, Share the Meal.

Through Thanksgiving, for each food photo publicly posted, or each Meijer Simply Give post shared, with the #meijersimplygive on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Meijer will contribute a meal to its Simply Give program, up to $1 million.

Here's how to participate in the hashtag campaign:

Take a photo of your food. Add #meijersimplygive to your social media post on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Post it publicly to ensure the effort is counted to help local families in need through Simply Give.

Or, customers can come into any Meijer store and purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card at checkout, and the donation will go with that store’s partnering food pantry. The holiday campaign is now through January 4.

For more information, visit meijer.com.