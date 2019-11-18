Spectrum Health prepares for 2020 Irish Jig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saint Patrick's Day is only a few months away, but it's not too early to start planning for 2020. Registration opens in a couple weeks for Spectrum Health's Irish Jig 5K, which has been synonymous with St. Patty's Day for 35 years.

Spectrum Health's Irish Jig will take place on Saturday, March 21 in East Grand Rapids. The race will begin with an 8:30 a.m. staggered start time.

All ages and athletic abilities are welcome to participate in the race either as an individual or as a group. Overall race winners will receive prize money and age group winners will receive prizes.

There will be a post-race ceremony in the East Grand Rapids High School following the race with music, cake, a photo booth, awards, and the annual costume contest. The winner gets a free race entry next year.

Spectrum Health hosts this event to promote colorectal cancer awareness.

Registration will open on Monday, November 25. Signing up costs $20 for kids and $30 for adults until race day, then the price goes up by $5.

To learn more about the 37th Annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig click here.