Stockard is looking for his forever home!

Say hello to Stockard! He's a 3-month-old Terrier mix puppy who's ready to find his forever home!
Pietro's Dining for Dough (Weds 11/20, 5-10pm, Pietro's Italian Restaurant
On Wednesday, join HSWM at Pietro's Italian Restaurant for a fundraiser! From 5 to 10 p.m. Mention Humane Society of West Michigan with the attached coupon to donate 10% of your bill to the animals!
New Home November: Rabbit Adoption Special!
HSWM is full of rabbits and they're looking for new homes this November! If you've ever wanted to adopt a bunny (or two!), head down all November long for $11 rabbit adoptions. To view our available rabbits, visit www.hswestmi.org
Cold Weather Safety
Winter came early this year, are you and your pets prepared? Here are some cold weather safety tips from the ASPCA:
- Provide a warm, dry sleeping area for all pets
- Stock up on extra pet food and water in the event of being snowed in or unable to travel
- Thoroughly wipe off paws when returning insider after a walk to remove irritating salt or ice.
- If it's too cold for you, it's probably too cold for your pet!