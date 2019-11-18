Stockard is looking for his forever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Stockard! He's a 3-month-old Terrier mix puppy who's ready to find his forever home!

Pietro's Dining for Dough (Weds 11/20, 5-10pm, Pietro's Italian Restaurant

On Wednesday, join HSWM at Pietro's Italian Restaurant for a fundraiser! From 5 to 10 p.m. Mention Humane Society of West Michigan with the attached coupon to donate 10% of your bill to the animals!



New Home November: Rabbit Adoption Special!

HSWM is full of rabbits and they're looking for new homes this November! If you've ever wanted to adopt a bunny (or two!), head down all November long for $11 rabbit adoptions. To view our available rabbits, visit www.hswestmi.org

Cold Weather Safety

Winter came early this year, are you and your pets prepared? Here are some cold weather safety tips from the ASPCA: