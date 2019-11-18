‘Wassup Ionia? Podcast’ host highlights good in community

IONIA, Mich. — Over the last several weeks, Damian Hansen has been setting up microphones, a camera and asking questions.

“As soon as people hear about it, they were excited about it and it’s been an organic thing,” Hansen said.

Hansen is a member of the Wassup Ionia? Facebook page, where he began posting videos promoting his farm stand, in turn giving him his latest idea.

“People were coming and talking to me at the market and I was getting to talk all kinds of people and business owners downtown and hearing things that were making me really excited. I realized that the general public was not having these conversations so they might not know,” Hansen explained.

Hansen is now recording those conversations for the Wassup Ionia? Podcast.

Whether it’s current events, highlighting local businesses or even more serious issues like tackling the opioid crisis; Hansen’s podcast focuses on the positives.

“That’s a big thing I want people to learn from the podcast is that it’s a great place to live,” Hansen said.

With each conversation, he’s finding a common theme with his subjects.

“They all just talk about how they love Ionia and how they love this tight knit community they have going and how they want to do their own thing to make that better.

If you want to check out the Wassup Ionia? Podcast you can find it on Spotify and on Facebook.