Zeeland teen dies while playing indoor soccer

ZEELAND, Mich — Funeral services are planned for a local teen who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Keaton Kroll, 16, died while playing indoor soccer with family and friends. His mother told The Holland Sentinel that a blood clot traveled from his leg to his lungs while he was on the sideline.

According to his obituary, Keaton was a sophomore who was an avid soccer player who played for Zeeland East High School and USA Soccer Club.

His visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, located at 251 South State Street in Zeeland.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Engedi Church in Holland.