Zeeland teen dies while playing indoor soccer

Posted 7:30 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, November 18, 2019

Keaton Kroll's Obituary

ZEELAND, Mich — Funeral services are planned for a local teen who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Keaton Kroll, 16, died while playing indoor soccer with family and friends. His mother told The Holland Sentinel that a blood clot traveled from his leg to his lungs while he was on the sideline.

According to his obituary, Keaton was a sophomore who was an avid soccer player who played for Zeeland East High School and USA Soccer Club.

His visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and  6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, located at 251 South State Street in Zeeland.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Engedi Church in Holland.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.