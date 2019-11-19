2020 LaughFest lineup announced, here are some of the headliners!

Posted 10:49 AM, November 19, 2019, by

LaughFest will be celebrating its 10th anniversary of spreading laughter and raising money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids on March 5-15. For the event's decade milestone, LaughFest announced some big-name headlining comedians, as well as some well-known local talent, performing on stage this year.

Headliners announced include Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland – “Happy Place,” Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Sears, Miranda Sings and Justin Willman. They will join previously announced Jim Gaffigan, who will open LaughFest on March 5.

LaughFest officials also announced artists performing during the Best of the Midwest All-Stars Showcase and the Clean Comedy All-Stars Showcase such as Joe Zimmerman.

Ticket packages are now on sale, with individual single show tickets going on sale on January 10.

For more information, visit laughfestgr.org.

