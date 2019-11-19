× Simone Biles takes offense at banner with Larry Nassar joke hung during Michigan-Michigan State game

(CNN) — Simone Biles took offense to a banner seen in Ann Arbor during the University of Michigan’s football game with rival Michigan State over the weekend.

“You can’t touch us @LarryNassar,” read the banner, which hung from a window Saturday at the Psi Upsilon fraternity.

It was a reference to the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor and former Michigan State University assistant professor who is serving a life sentence on child pornography charges and criminal sexual conduct after more than 150 women and girls said he sexually abused them over two decades. Biles herself said that Nassar had abused her at one point.

The gymnast became aware of the sign after seeing people condemn it on Twitter. She tweeted that it was “unbelievable” that someone would hang such a sign.

“This is the type of stuff that makes me sick to my stomach I hope the school is taking the proper measurements in investigating this,” she said.

The sign was later removed, according to a statement from the University of Michigan.

“The leadership of the local chapter of Psi Upsilon Fraternity took prompt action to remove the banners Saturday and the university’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life immediately reached out to the chapter president and advisers,” said University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. “The chapter will be pursuing corrective action with those responsible for hanging the banners and those who failed to intervene.”

Members of the university’s community also submitted complaints against the fraternity to the Greek Activities Review Panel, Fitzgerald said.

Psi Upsilon did not return CNN’s calls or emails for comment.