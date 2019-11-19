All-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champs to vie for share of $1.5 million

Posted 5:46 AM, November 19, 2019, by

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” which will debut at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.