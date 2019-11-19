× Alleged car thief from Illinois nabbed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A suspected car thief is in police custody, after officers say he drove across state lines in a stolen vehicle.

Walker Police were alerted to Millennium Auto Wash and Detail Center on Alpine Avenue Tuesday morning, after a man pulled up in a vehicle, and then took a car the shop was working on. Officers started pursuing the suspect down Alpine, West River Drive, and Turner Avenue, before calling the chase off for safety concerns. But the suspect pulled over, and surrendered to police.

Investigators tell FOX 17 News that the man drove a stolen car from Evanston, Illinois.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.