'Baby Shark Live!' coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Baby Shark and the family are coming to DeVos Performance Hall for a live performance.

“Baby Shark Live!” will perform in Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. May 5. The live show is based off the viral children’s song “Baby Shark” along with several others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday. To buy them, go to the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices or go to Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per order.