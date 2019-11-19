‘Baby Shark Live!’ coming to Grand Rapids

Posted 10:32 AM, November 19, 2019, by

A selection of "Baby Shark" toys are seen on a display at the annual "Toy Fair" at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Baby Shark and the family are coming to DeVos Performance Hall for a live performance.

“Baby Shark Live!” will perform in Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. May 5. The live show is based off the viral children’s song “Baby Shark” along with several others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday. To buy them, go to the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices or go to Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per order.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.