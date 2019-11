× Big Rapids man facing CSC charges

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Big Rapids man is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Kenneth Bishop, 38, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities didn’t provide any further information on what prompted the investigation or what Bishop is accused of doing.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.