Can’t shovel snow without feeling pain? Total Health can help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It only takes one slip on the ice or one shovel of snow to reaggravate a bad back. If you're suffering from the chronic pain of sciatica and spinal stenosis, you don't have to continue to live in pain. You may be a candidate for the ground-breaking treatments at Total Health Chiropractic.

The DRX 9000, a non-surgical solution to healing chronic pain, can treat the following conditions:

Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated & Bulging Discs

Spinal Stenosis

Sciatica

Pinched Nerves

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health has helped many people get rid of their pain. Just read the testimonials from Cindy and James.

Call (616)-828-0861 to take advantage of Total Health's new patient special. For just $49 you can get a consultation and examination. Appointments are limited, so be sure to schedule yours as soon as possible.

Patients can also help families in need while getting out of pain by bringing a gift for their Angel Tree. Bring in a present, and Total Health will match the gift up to $100 in gift cards.

For more information, visit thchiro.com.