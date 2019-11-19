Can’t shovel snow without feeling pain? Total Health can help!

It only takes one slip on the ice or one shovel of snow to reaggravate a bad back. If you're suffering from the chronic pain of sciatica and spinal stenosis, you don't have to continue to live in pain. You may be a candidate for the ground-breaking treatments at Total Health Chiropractic.

The DRX 9000, a non-surgical solution to healing chronic pain, can treat the following conditions:

  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched Nerves
  • Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health has helped many people get rid of their pain. Just read the testimonials from Cindy and James.

 

Call (616)-828-0861 to take advantage of Total Health's new patient special. For just $49 you can get a consultation and examination. Appointments are limited, so be sure to schedule yours as soon as possible.

Patients can also help families in need while getting out of pain by bringing a gift for their Angel Tree. Bring in a present, and Total Health will match the gift up to $100 in gift cards.

For more information, visit thchiro.com.

