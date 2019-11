Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The newest Club Champion golf club fitting studio is now open, located at 2048 E. Beltline Ave NE in Grand Rapids.

Not only is the new location great news for golf lovers in the area, but a Club Champion gift card is s great way to give the gift of better golf this season.

The unique, immersive experience lets a golfer feel like a pro for the day. Our Alyssa Hearin takes us inside.