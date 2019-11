× Firefighter hurt responding to fire in Barry County

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A firefighter was hurt when they fell from a roof while responding to a house fire in Barry County.

The fire happened at a home on Osborne Road near S Kellogg School Road in Barry Township.

The extent of the damage is still being determined and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials couldn’t immediately specify the severity of the firefighter’s injuries.