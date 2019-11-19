Enjoy a drink at Embassy Suites during Cocktail Week GR

Posted 11:19 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, November 19, 2019

Cocktail Week GR is in full swing, serving up tasty, creative beverages, all leading up to a magnificent event at the end of the week.

More than 35 participating distilleries, bars, and restaurants will be celebrating Michigan-made specialty cocktails and craft spirits.

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will wrap up Cocktail Week on November 21-23. The event will feature mixologists showcasing their finest spirits as well as a variety of beverage workshops.

For more information on Cocktail Week GR, visit CocktailWeekGR.com.

