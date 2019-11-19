Enjoy a drink at Embassy Suites during Cocktail Week GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktail Week GR is in full swing, serving up tasty, creative beverages, all leading up to a magnificent event at the end of the week.

More than 35 participating distilleries, bars, and restaurants will be celebrating Michigan-made specialty cocktails and craft spirits.

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will wrap up Cocktail Week on November 21-23. The event will feature mixologists showcasing their finest spirits as well as a variety of beverage workshops.

For more information on Cocktail Week GR, visit CocktailWeekGR.com.