Grand Rapids Christian earns return trip to Battle Creek with win over Hamilton

ZEELAND, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian swept Hamilton Tuesday in a division two state quarterfinal at Zeeland West High School.

The defending state champs came out focused from the start against the Hawkeyes.

"I think we just came out ready to play tonight," junior outside hitter Addie VanderWeide said. "We were expecting to go to five (sets) and we had that in our mindset and I just think we were ready to just play volleyball.

The top-ranked Eagles will take on Kingsley Friday in one division two semifinal at 6:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.

"I'm so excited," VanderWeide said. "That atmosphere, it's amazing, I can't wait to be back there."

