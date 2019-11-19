× Hillary Scholten picks up endorsements of 3 former Michigan Democratic Party chairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An immigration attorney running for the congressional seat currently held by Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids, has just picked up three prominent Democratic endorsements.

Hillary Scholten’s campaign announced Tuesday that the past three chairs of the Michigan Democratic Party, Brandon Dillon, Lon Johnson and Mark Brewer, have endorsed her for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

“We’re building a broad coalition of support from local leaders all across our community and the state of Michigan,” Scholten said in a release. “We’re putting together a campaign that’s not only ready to win in August and November, but is prepared to bring people together to tackle the great challenges of our time – from protecting clean drinking water to ensuring all individuals have access to comprehensive and affordable healthcare to passing comprehensive immigration reform that will help grow our economy and keep families together.”

Scholten entered the Democratic primary race for this seat in July. Her opponents are Nick Colvin, an attorney who worked for former President Barack Obama during his time in the U.S. Senate and the White House, and Emily Rafi, who is also an attorney.

“I know what it takes to win tough races, and I have no doubt Hillary Scholten is our best bet to flip Michigan’s third district from red to blue in 2020,” Johnson said in a press release.

Brewer cited Scholten’s experience serving in the Department of Justice during the Barack Obama Administration for his endorsement.

Scholten has also gained the endorsements of State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and former Democratic Congressman Mark Schauer.

The race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District is expected to be one of the most-watched in the 2020 election. It has been labeled a “Republican toss up” by the Cook Political Report.