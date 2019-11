× K-Wings set world record for largest lightsaber battle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo K-Wings have been officially recognized has a Guinness World Record holder.

The K-Wings set a record for the largest lightsaber battle in history, which was set during the first intermission of their Star Wars Night on Nov. 2.

It lasted three minutes and 45 seconds and had 3,889 participants.

People interested in getting an official certificate of participation can do so online.