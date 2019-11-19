Lowell volleyball advances to first state semifinal in program history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- The Lowell volleyball team rallied to defeat Mattawan on Tuesday night, 3-1 in the state quarterfinals. The Red Arrows dropped the first set before taking the match in four sets.

"I talked to the girls after the first set, I pulled the captains aside and said we have to decide what we want to do right here," second-year head coach Jordan Drake said. "I told them, we can either come together and play as a team or back down, it was great captain leadership by them, they finished the job off."

The Red Arrows advance to face Lake Orion in the state semifinals at Kellogg Arena on Friday at 4:30 pm.

"It has been a really big team effort," junior Sophia Powell said, "we've been in a lot of tough situations and we've pushed through. We keep working, we know if we keep relying on each other we'll make it through."