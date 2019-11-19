× Mild and damp pattern setting up for Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures across the area have been on a slight upswing this week compared to last week, but even milder air is coming our way on Thursday.

An area of low pressure developing to our southwest right now will move across the northern Great Lakes Region on Thursday, briefly putting us in what’s called the “warm sector” of the low.

Mild air upon gusty southerly winds will boost our high temperatures into the 50s that day. However as the above surface map implies, it will also be quite wet with periods of rain expected.

The good news is that this will be a relatively fast-moving system, which will keep rainfall totals in the manageable category. So at this time, significant flooding issues are not expected.

However, some areas could see standing water in fields and low-lying areas — especially areas that recently experienced a heavier snowpack from last week. Rainfall totals should be under an inch across most of the area:

In addition to the mild air and rainfall, some fairly strong winds are also in the forecast for Thursday:

As the above map suggests, some wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible.

With the wind coming from the south, major issues with beach erosion are not expected on Thursday. However, with winds switching more to the northwest behind this system on Friday, there could be some issues with larger waves and some beach erosion then. We will continue to monitor that situation as the week unfolds.

In the meantime, be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for further updates!