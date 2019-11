× MSP searching for stolen truck in St. Joseph County

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a truck that was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County.

The 1993 Ford F-250 was taken between 2:30-3 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Needham Road in Burr Oak Township.

The truck is dark green with a large blue and white Ford Racing emblem on the hood.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.