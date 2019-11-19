Police: Teen hid gun near Union City High School

Posted 5:28 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, November 19, 2019

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy was charged Tuesday for allegedly threatening Union City High School students.

Police say the school received information about the threat and that the teen was telling other students he had a handgun, prompting a lockdown.

The school called police around 1:10 p.m. Monday to report the threat and that the student had left school grounds.

Minutes after the call, an officer found the student near the school’s bus garage and arrested him. Police say he had a handgun on him, which had been hidden outside the building on school grounds. Investigators also found additional ammunition near where the gun was hidden.

On Tuesday, the student was formally charged with making a threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving and concealing stolen properties. Each charge is a felony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.