Police: Teen hid gun near Union City High School

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy was charged Tuesday for allegedly threatening Union City High School students.

Police say the school received information about the threat and that the teen was telling other students he had a handgun, prompting a lockdown.

The school called police around 1:10 p.m. Monday to report the threat and that the student had left school grounds.

Minutes after the call, an officer found the student near the school’s bus garage and arrested him. Police say he had a handgun on him, which had been hidden outside the building on school grounds. Investigators also found additional ammunition near where the gun was hidden.

On Tuesday, the student was formally charged with making a threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving and concealing stolen properties. Each charge is a felony.