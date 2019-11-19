Rockford man dies day after Kent Co. crash

Posted 3:44 PM, November 19, 2019, by

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Rockford man has died after a crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Northland Drive and 16 Mile Road NE in Algoma Township, east of Sparta.

A minivan was going south on Northland Drive when it collided with an eastbound vehicle on 16 Mile Road.

One of the drivers had to be freed from their vehicle and both were taken to the hospital. Authorities haven’t said what caused the crash.

On Tuesday, authorities said an 82-year-old Rockford man died from injuries sustained in a crash. His name wasn’t immediately released.

