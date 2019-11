Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Schoolcraft defeated Western Michigan Christian in straight sets on Tuesday evening to advance to the state semifinals. The Eagles advance to face Saginaw Valley Lutheran in the state semifinal on Friday at noon at Battle Creek's Kellogg Arena.

Schoolcraft's last appearance in the state semifinal was in 2014, when the Eagles fell in the state championship to Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central.