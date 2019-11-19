× Suspect arrested in Three Rivers bank robbery

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police have arrested the suspect in the robbery of a Three Rivers bank.

The robbery happened Monday at Century Bank & Trust at 1310 W Broadway St.

Investigators said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was eventually tracked down and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment, which is expected to happen Wednesday.