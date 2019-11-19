Three in custody after 2 hour manhunt on South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Three men face retail fraud and other charges after leading police on a 2 hour manhunt in South Haven on Tuesday.

It was a call into police that triggered their investigation into the Ravine Mobile Home Park. The suspects involved apparently had lots of stolen merchandise on them before running from authorities into a wooded area.

Police say two of the men tried to confuse K9 officer Ryker by swimming through a nearby river, but that didn’t work. The men were found taken into custody. A third man was also arrested.

Authorities are saying this represents the value of the community working together after an alert caller notified police about what was happening.