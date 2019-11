× Vicksburg Community Schools closed Tuesday after threat

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Students at Vicksburg Community Schools will not be headed to class Tuesday.

The school district says it canceled class out for the safety of students and staff.

No word on what the threat entailed or if any arrest has been made.

This incident comes after a student in Union City was found to be in possession of a handgun at school and multiple other school threats in Kalamazoo County.

If you know anything, call police.