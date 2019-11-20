× 2 sought after pizza delivery driver robbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a pizza delivery driver early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:22 a.m. in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Police say a Domino’s delivery driver was attempting to deliver a pizza when a suspect came from the side of a house and distracted the driver while a second suspect came up from behind and assaulted the driver.

A K9 was brought in to try and track the suspects down but was not successful.

The suspects are being described as a white male, 18-25 years old, about 5’10 and 150 lbs., with scruffy facial hair, dark blonde or light brown hair, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt or coat.

A second suspect is being described as a black man, 18-20 years old, 5’10 and 150 lbs. with a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt or coat.