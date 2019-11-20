Adoption fees waived, reduced at Kent Co. Animal Shelter

Posted 4:22 PM, November 20, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Adoption fees are being reduced or waived this weekend at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

People will be able to adopt cats and kittens for free, and adopting a dog will only cost $17 to pay for its dog license.

The two-day event will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Potential adopters are encouraged to pre-register for the event to speed up the adoption process. Forms for dogs and cats can be found on the animal shelter’s website, or by visiting the shelter.

People interested in adopting a pet will have to provide proof that other animals that live in their home are licensed and up to date on vaccines and be able to provide contact information for their current pet’s vet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.