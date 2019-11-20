× Adoption fees waived, reduced at Kent Co. Animal Shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Adoption fees are being reduced or waived this weekend at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

People will be able to adopt cats and kittens for free, and adopting a dog will only cost $17 to pay for its dog license.

The two-day event will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Potential adopters are encouraged to pre-register for the event to speed up the adoption process. Forms for dogs and cats can be found on the animal shelter’s website, or by visiting the shelter.

People interested in adopting a pet will have to provide proof that other animals that live in their home are licensed and up to date on vaccines and be able to provide contact information for their current pet’s vet.