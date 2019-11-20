Amash critic Jim Lower drops out of congressional race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, has withdrawn from the race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District because of “family concerns and fundraising challenges.”

Lower was one of the first Republicans to enter the primary six months ago. Since his campaign launched, Lower has been one of the most vocal critics of U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids.

In a release, Lower issued the following statement:

“I’m honored and thankful for the support our campaign has received over the last 6 months. When I got into this race I firmly believed West Michigan needed a new voice in congress and more effective, responsive representation by someone who knows how to get things done in a very challenging environment. I still believe that. But changes in our family (which will be announced soon) would make serving in Washington DC very difficult.”

Lower said he will not be seeking reelection. He said this announcement does not change his endorsement of Pat Outman to replace him in the 70th District State Representative Seat.

Lower said his next career move will be announced in the future.

