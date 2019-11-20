Burn off calories before Thanksgiving dinner at the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

Posted 10:49 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, November 20, 2019

Feel guilt-free about eating all that Thanksgiving food by burning off the calories before sitting at the Table at the 27th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot.

Last year nearly 4,000 people took part, and this year’s goal is to hit 5,000. Registration is underway and so far more than 2,400 people have signed up but there’s plenty of space for everyone.

A record amount of $87,000 was raised for GRPS students last year to avoid having to pay for after school athletics in grades k-12.

Don’t forget the Mini Trot! This 1K race for ages 12 and under, with no cost for participation.

Medals will be awarded to the top three 5K finishers in each age group.

The race will take place on Thanksgiving morning. Race time will start at 8 a.m. followed by the kids Mini Trot at 9.

Visit the Facebook page for additional details, or sign up online.

