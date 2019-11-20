DIY Winter beauty treatments with Elina Organics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Winter is here which means our skin is likely dry. But as it turns out, there are some easy ways to keep you skin hydrated and looking fresh.

Elina Fedotova, owner of Elina Organics Spa joined us in studio with three easy, DIY winter skin rescuing recipes.

Recipe 1: Wake Up Espresso Body Polish

• This product will increase micro-circulation, rejuvenate, exfoliate, and protect skin during the winter. Coffee contains a lot of antioxidants which will reduce hyperpigmentation and nourish the skin around the body. It contains caffeine which significantly improves circulation and rejuvenates the skin from the inside out. The coffee grounds will exfoliate the skin.

Directions: Grind coffee into desirable particle size for exfoliation. Then, mix 1 part of vegetable glycerin with 2 parts of ground coffee. Mix together and use as a shower gel.

Recipe 2: Skin Protective Cleansing Milk for Face and Neck

• This can be used instead of a cleanser. Keep in fridge for 3-4 days and make fresh every 3-4 days.

Mix together 3 parts of vegetable glycerin, 1 part of milk (any kind) and 1 part honey. If you have rose petals, grind them into a powder and add in 1 part. This will produce a polishing effect. Once completely mixed together, use to cleanse the skin. For problem complexions, it would be better to use keifer or yogurt rather than milk. This is because it contains more probiotics which will normalize your microbiome.

Recipe 3: Cranberry Chapped Lip Treatment

• Cranberry has natural salicylic acid and vitamins which helps to exfoliate your lips and has an antibacterial effect. This recipe will also give a red stain to your lips!

Simply cut a cranberry in half and then rub on your lips. Next, take a piece of cocoa butter and use a lip balm on top of the cranberry. Cocoa butter is very solid and will infuse your lips with vitamin E and a blend of antioxidants. It will also improve your mood and make you feel happier because it is derived from cocoa trees and chocolate stimulates serotonin.