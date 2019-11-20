Driver ejected, seriously hurt in Wyoming crash

Posted 4:08 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, November 20, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — A driver was seriously injured after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash Wednesday in Wyoming.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Burlingame Avenue SW near 40th Street.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control and left the road, hitting landscaping stones on private property and ejecting the driver.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until approximately 5:30 p.m. while crews clear the scene.

