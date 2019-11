× Drugs found in public bathroom at Edmore-area business

EDMORE, Mich. — Montcalm County deputies are looking to speak with the owner of a bag of methamphetamine after it was found on the floor in a public bathroom.

Authorities say employees at an Edmore-area business found the small bag of drugs on Nov. 19 in one of their public bathrooms.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the owner of the drugs is welcome to stop by during regular business hours to chat with investigators.