Ele’s Place celebrates grand re-opening of converted home

Posted 6:59 AM, November 20, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A non-profit organization that supports grieving kids and their families celebrated their grand re-opening.

Ele's Place West Michigan and Baudville Brands held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the opening of their new space.

The two organizations worked together to transform a 1968 4-bedroom home into a place that fits their needs and the families they serve.

The new space holds offices and a staff meeting room that had been converted from the home's garage.

Officials said the new building is fun and comforting - factors that are important for grieving families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.