Ele’s Place celebrates grand re-opening of converted home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A non-profit organization that supports grieving kids and their families celebrated their grand re-opening.

Ele's Place West Michigan and Baudville Brands held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the opening of their new space.

The two organizations worked together to transform a 1968 4-bedroom home into a place that fits their needs and the families they serve.

The new space holds offices and a staff meeting room that had been converted from the home's garage.

Officials said the new building is fun and comforting - factors that are important for grieving families.