Genitourinary Syndrome; What you need to know

80 percent of women over the age of 50 suffer from genitourinary syndrome. It causes pain with intercourse, bladder urgency, and infections, but there's no need to suffer.

Help is out there, and Dr. Diana Bitner and Dr. Laura De Fraia stopped by the studio to talk about genitourinary syndrome and treatment options.

To set up an appointment with the Midlife, Menopause, and Sexual Health team at Spectrum Health, call (616)-267-8520. Their offices are located on the west side of Grand Rapids at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive North West in Suite A, and on the East Side of Grand Rapids at the Integrated Care Campus on East Beltline.