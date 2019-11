× Grand Rapids golf course offering tee times in November

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Last week we had snow, but now that we are seeing a bit of a break, one local golf course is offering tee times in November. The Mines Golf Course in Grand Rapids says they had their crews out getting the course ready to open for tee times this Wednesday and Thursday. If you want to play a round of 9 or 18 holes you can book your tee times on their website.