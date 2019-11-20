Grand Rapids police investigating 3 separate shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after three separate shootings in Grand Rapids overnight.

The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Storrs Street SE and College Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The victim, a 17-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh but is not cooperating.

A second shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Anderson Place on the city’s Northwest side. When police arrived, they found two suspects who were arrested and found to have two handguns on them. Shortly after, a 39-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds with non-life threatening injuries. Both suspects were arrested in this case.

Minutes later, a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue SE.

If you know anything about these cases, call police.

