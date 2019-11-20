GRPS enrollment up for second time in 20 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools’ enrollment has gone up for the second time in the last 20 years.

The district had a 20-student increase for this year’s count day with 15,349 students. Over the last two decades, GRPS has had annual losses of 400 to 600 students.

The fall 2019 count is more than 200 students more than budgeted enrollment projections.

In a release, interim GRPS Superintendent Ron Gorman said the district’s momentum is growing as more parents are learning about the schools it has to offer.

 

