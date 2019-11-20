Hope sweeps MIAA MVP awards in football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope College swept the offensive and defensive MVP awards in the MIAA.

Senior quarterback Mason Opple (32 total touchdowns) won on offense and senior linebacker Mason Dekker on defense.

"Those awards are great for the people that get them," Opple said. "I think after the season seeing how many guys that we had get awards and be recognized truly speaks volumes on the players that we have for our team so a pretty cool thing to see guys get recognized there and we still had guys I thought maybe could have got something that didn't."

Dekker had 39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception this season.

"It is a pretty incredible honor," Dekker said. "I was really surprised yesterday when Stuurs (head coach Peter Stuursma) said we had both MVP's offense and defense. Credit goes out to my teammates, especially defensive line creating the gaps just to do my job. We are just a really big cohesive unit and it has been a lot of fun to play with these guys one last year."

Hope will host Wartburg College Saturday at noon in the first round of the playoffs.