Hope sweeps MIAA MVP awards in football

Posted 7:05 PM, November 20, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope College swept the offensive and defensive MVP awards in the MIAA.

Senior quarterback Mason Opple (32 total touchdowns) won on offense and senior linebacker Mason Dekker on defense.

"Those awards are great for the people that get them," Opple said. "I think after the season seeing how many guys that we had get awards and be recognized truly speaks volumes on the players that we have for our team so a pretty cool thing to see guys get recognized there and we still had guys I thought maybe could have got something that didn't."

Dekker had 39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception this season.

"It is a pretty incredible honor," Dekker said. "I was really surprised yesterday when Stuurs (head coach Peter Stuursma) said we had both MVP's offense and defense. Credit goes out to my teammates, especially defensive line creating the gaps just to do my job. We are just a really big cohesive unit and it has been a lot of fun to play with these guys one last year."

Hope will host Wartburg College Saturday at noon in the first round of the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.